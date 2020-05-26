



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced further modifications to the state’s current shelter order Tuesday with barbershops and hair salons being allowed to reopen under specific guidelines for the first time in over two months.

The governor opened his comments with remarks about how he was happy to see California residents enjoying themselves during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but that people needed to keep their guard and awareness about the continuing deadly pandemic up.

Newsom noted that the nation was approaching the grim milestone of 100,000 lives lost in the U.S. and said that, while California has fared better than some places, the state has had over 3,800 fatal cases of coronavirus with 19 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

“It’s just a reminder to everybody that we are not even out of the first wave of this pandemic. People are talking about the second wave. That is many, many months off. The reality is that this pandemic has just begun, hasn’t ended,” Newsom said. “And while we are moving forward because of stabilization, because of the good work that’s been done by health officials all across this nation, all across the state of California, specifically to suppress the spread of this virus, by no stretch of the imagination is this virus behind us.”

“We still have a long way to go to get to where we need to be, which is to immunity and a vaccine,” Newsom added.

The governor emphasized the high risk to the disease that the state’s residents over age 65 or with compromised health face and reiterated that people in those categories should remain at home as much as possible through Stage 4 of the state’s response.

Newsom said that the state was moving forward with new modifications announced over the weekend allowing for customers to enter retail establishments and providing guidelines for houses of worship to reopen with at 25 percent capacity or 100 people.

Newsom said that 47 of the state’s 58 counties have progressed to the more advance portion of Stage 2 reopening.

Starting Tuesday, the governor said that regions that had progressed with attestation into expanded Stage 2 reopening would be allowed to reopen barbershops and salons. The state has posted information and guidelines on how those businesses should proceed.

“We’re making progress, we’re moving forward, we’re not looking back but we are walking into the unknown, the untested, literally and figuratively. And we have to be guided by the data that brought us to this place in the first place, and that is guided by these principles of openness and transparency, principles where all of us are required to do a little bit more and a little bit better to make sure we’re protecting against the spread of this virus, particularly again, as we meaningfully reopen the economy and the state,” Newsom said.

While the northern counties of the Bay Area including Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties have moved forward with the attestation required to reopen hair salons and barbershops, the central and southern parts of the region have yet to make that progress.

The Governor also said that the state would soon be providing additional guidance for the reopening of summer camps, child-care facilities and schools on Wednesday. Newsom explained that state officials had been working with the television and film industry to set up guidelines and would be issuing new instructions for that sector to reopen later in the week.

Guidelines for nail salons and other personal services were still in the works, but would require more specifics in order to satisfy health officials, Newsom explained.

Newsom noted that as the state moves into Stage 3 of reopening, more accountability will come from the counties and their public health departments.

Newsom also said that the return of events such as professional sports and major concerts involving larger numbers of people would still not come until a later date.

“Again, Phase 4 is about concerts, it’s about large festivals, it’s about conventions. We are not there yet. That’s about fans in stadiums. We are not there yet. And the state will hold the line in terms of those larger venues,” Newsom said.

The governor said the state’s coronavirus case numbers continue to improve. Over the last 14 days, California has seen a 6.7 percent decline in hospitalizations and only 0.6 percent increase in the number of ICU patients.

The state’s testing has continued to progress with approaching 1.7 million tests administered and the goal of over 50,000 tests being given per day getting met.