SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A high pressure system stalled off the Northern California coast turned up the heat again on Tuesday a day after temperatures soared to record levels across the San Francisco Bay Area.

The National Weather Service said record highs tumbled in Kentfield, San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose on Monday as temperatures soared into the 90s.

The sweltering temperatures triggered large crowds at local beaches and parks, raising concerns over social distancing requirements put in place to halt the spread of COVID-19.

“I thought maybe half the city didn’t get the memo on social distancing,” said May Samali who was jogging Monday alongside Ocean Beach on the Great Highway. “But on closer inspection, it looks like people might be keeping 6 feet apart. But I have to say, it’s a bit of a shock to the system. I just haven’t seen so many people in one space for many months.”

But others were concerned.

“It is too soon for everybody to be out here,” said Jonah Watkins of Oakland.

Tuesday could be another record day as the forecast called for temperatures in the 90s to the lower 100s. At 8 am. Tuesday, Mt. Tam already was reporting a reading of 80 degrees. Healdsburg was at 76 degrees and the Oakland hills at 73.

A Heat Advisory was in place for the inland communities of the Bay Area until Thursday evening.

“Daytime temperatures for inland areas are forecast to range from the 90s to 104 on the hottest days of Tuesday and Wednesday,” weather service forecasters warned. “The San Francisco Bay shoreline an Santa Cruz County coast could warm to the upper 80s and lower 90s during these hottest days. For San Francisco itself… or San Francisco itself, (temperatures)could warm to the lower 80s while the Pacific

coastal side will peak in the mid 70s.”

Forecasters also anticipated large crowds heading toward the coast for relief.

“Significant temperature differences from the coast to a few miles inland could drive an excessive number of persons towards the coast to seek relief from the heat,” forecasters said. “Individuals are advised to check with local authorities on potential closures of parks and beaches and be aware of any special requirements for visiting such areas.”

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert for Tuesday.

Light winds combined with triple-digit inland temperatures along with vehicle exhaust are expected to produce smog, or ozone, accumulation.

“As temperatures and traffic increase in the Bay Area, unfortunately, so does unhealthy air quality,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the air district. “When it matters most, we can protect our respiratory health and reduce our exposure to smog by avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.”

Smog can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions.