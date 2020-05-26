



WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — President Donald Trump on Monday singled out California Governor Gavin Newsom for criticism over plans to provide mail-in ballots in the state, claiming those votes will be “substantially fraudulent” in a general election November.

The President and the Republican Party have been highly critical of any states that have announced plans to provide registered voters with mail-in ballots out of safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom announced earlier in May that he signed an executive order that would give all Californians who are registered to vote a mail-in ballots for the November election.

In a tweet posted Tuesday morning, President Trump claimed that “ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.” He also said that ballots would be sent to millions “no matter who they are or how they got there” who would then be told how to vote by professionals.

“This will be a Rigged Election. No way!” the President concluded.

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Gov. Newsom has not yet publicly responded to the President’s claims.

Over the weekend, Republican groups sued Newsom, claiming the recent executive order is an “illegal power grab” that redesigns the election system.

The lawsuit alleges Newsom’s order is “less about protecting the health of Californians and more about protecting the electoral prospects of the Governor’s political party.”

The Republican National Party, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the California Republican Party are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.