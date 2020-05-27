Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A minor earthquake registering 3.4 magnitude struck an area along near the San Benito-Monterey County line Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake struck at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday about five and a half miles northwest of San Juan Bautista and about 12 miles southwest of Gilroy near the town of Aromas, according to USGS data.
There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
The quake came about an hour after a 2.8 earthquake shook about 20 miles southeast in the San Benito County town of Tres Pinos.
