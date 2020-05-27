Comments
CONCORD (CBS SF) — BART service was restored between Concord and Pittsburg/Bay Point Wednesday night following brush fires near the trackway just north of the North Concord station, BART and fire officials said.
An advisory was issued at 8:17 p.m. by BART to tell people service was restored.
Three brush fires were small in total areas, but required the shutdown of the trains running nearby as a safety precaution.
Contra Costa County Fire Capt. Joe Ottolini, with the Contra Costa County Fire said the fires were along Port Chicago Highway in grass and brush. No structures were threatened and no damage occurred to BART equipment.
The fires were knocked down as of 8:15 p.m.
