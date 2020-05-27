Comments
SUNOL (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol investigators were trying to unravel a mystery early Wednesday after a man’s body was discovered in the wreckage of a car that apparently went off a cliff in rural Santa Clara County.
CHP Officer Ross Lee said the body was discovered at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in a rugged around of the county near Mines Road at Turner
Gulch Road.
For some reason, the man’s Tesla careened off the cliff, but all else remains a mystery.
Lee said investigators weren’t sure how long the man and Tesla had been there. It might have been a day, he said.
Mines Road is a mountainous road with several twists and turns.
Investigators have not released the man’s name, age or hometown or how long he may have been missing.
