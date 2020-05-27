



OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Coliseum field office is among dozens field offices the California Department Motor Vehicles is opening on Thursday, after being closed March 27, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers with appointments may go in-person, to some 71 locations across the state, which will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The DMV is currently reaching out to people with previously canceled appointments to reschedule them.

To ensure health and safety during the pandemic, the DMV is requiring all customers to wear a mask and stand 6 feet apart in line. Entry to the building is metered, and customers will remain outside until they are notified by text they are ready to be served. Wait times may be long.

Employees have hand sanitizer, masks, gloves and disinfecting wipes to protect customers and themselves.

The DMV is encouraging people to use its online services and expanded virtual services, as much as possible. Eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals are among the transactions that can be completed online.

For appointments and more information go to dmv.ca.gov.