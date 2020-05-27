ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Typically, when the temperatures reach the century mark in Contra Costa County, there are standbys to cool down.

But amid the pandemic, Concord’s Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is closed, as is Antioch’s water park, and no free air conditioning at malls or movie theaters, either. Even going for a social-distanced walk on the boiling concrete is a non-starter for just about everyone.

Meaning if you are leaving the house, the choices are limited to one — the cooling waters of the Delta.

“This is the only option with this corona stuff going on. We have to stay indoors. This the only way to have fun right now,” said jet-skier Dave Page.

Boat sales have been brisk in the pandemic, an investment that’s paying off as extreme heat kicks in. “It seems like in the last two weeks, we’ve sold probably 10 boats – five brand new and I think that’s what people are doing now since they can’t go anywhere else,” said Anthony Billeci. “Where else you gonna go? You can buy a boat.”

Even radio-controlled toy watercraft launched in Antioch Wednesday afternoon. “This marina and the Pittsburg marina – this whole Delta – this is the coolest spot in Antioch right now,” said dad Jason Ford, playing with his six-year-old Rigo.