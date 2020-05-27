SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday announced the arrests of five suspects from cities across the Bay Area this week in connection with three separate gang-related shootings over the past two months that left two people injured.

Police said the incidents were part of a recent spike in gang-related activity that has occurred in several San Francisco neighborhoods this year. The first incident was a shootout that happened on Saturday, March 14, at approximately 2:19 p.m. Police officers from the Ingleside Station responded a report of a

shooting on Brookdale Avenue. Arriving officers determined that multiple vehicles and homes were struck by gunfire, but fortunately no one was injured. Over 30 spent shell casings fired from multiple firearms were recovered during the investigation.

On Wednesday, April 29, at approximately 1 p.m., officers from Ingleside Station were called to the same area of Brookdale Avenue after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 25-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound that was not life threatening. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Officers recovered over 50 spent shell casings fired from multiple firearms.

On Tuesday, May 12, at around 3:17 p.m., officers from the Taraval Station were called to the intersection of Jules and Ocean Avenues after the report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a 50-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound that was not life threatening. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. In that incident, officers recovered over 40 spent shell casings fired from multiple firearms.

The San Francisco Police Gang Task Force worked with investigating officers to develop leads. The

investigation resulted in securing multiple search warrants in connection with the shootings that were executed on Tuesday.

Working with Sacramento and San Mateo County Tactical Units, the SFPD Gang Task Force served search warrants in seven cities including San Francisco, South San Francisco, Vallejo, San Jose, Concord,

Pittsburg and Sacramento. The search warrants resulted in the arrest of five suspects connected to the above listed shootings.

Additionally, officers seized ten firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition of varying calibers. All items seized from the search warrants are being processed by the SFPD Crime Scene Investigations Unit. All five suspects were transported to San Francisco County Jail for booking.

The arrested suspects were identified as 19-year-old Pittsburg resident Joaquin Powell-Smith, 25-year-old San Jose resident Dominic Logan, 21-year-old Sacramento resident Reco Maximo, 22-year-old suspects Khejon Nelson and Rasace Fiapoto, both of Concord.

Powell-Smith was booked on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, probation violation and participation in a street gang. Logan was booked on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and participation in a street gang. Maximo was booked on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm and participation in a street gang. Nelson was booked on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and

carrying a concealed weapon. Fiapoto was booked on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and probation violation.

While arrests have been made, these shootings are still being investigated. Anyone with information

about any of the incidents is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Individuals may remain anonymous