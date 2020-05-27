SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Flames erupted inside a San Jose garage late Tuesday night, threatening a neighboring home and sending five residents fleeing for safety, authorities said.
San Jose firefighters tweeted crews responded to a house fire on Crater Lane late Wednesday night. The first arriving unit found a fully involved garage fire, threatening the house next door.
Crews responded to a house fire on Crater Lane tonight. The first arriving unit reported a fully involved garage fire, threatening the house next door. Our crews were able to knock the fire down quickly, and contain the fire to the garage. pic.twitter.com/S7vRJ62KU7
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 27, 2020
Crews worked quickly to prevent the fire from causing extensive damage to the attached house and spreading to the next door neighbor’s home.
Several vehicles were damaged by the flames, but the residents inside the home were able to flee to safety. There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire had yet to be determined.
