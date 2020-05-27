Comments
PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A power outage in Pleasanton left at least 3,200 people without electricity Wednesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.
The outage happened at around 4:46 p.m. in several residential neighborhoods east on Interstate 680 and also in a wide section of the downtown area, according to an outage map on the PG&E website.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the outage.
As of 6:05 p.m., power had been restored to all but 143 customers, according to PG&E.
