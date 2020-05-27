SAN ANSELMO (CBS SF) – A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence after a three-vehicle crash near Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo, according to the Central Marin Police Authority.
Officers responded at 5:24 p.m. to the crash reported on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in front of the school, blocking all lanes of traffic.
No injuries were reported in the collision, which involved a Jeep, a Ford pickup truck and a Toyota Prius. Adam Grubb, a San Anselmo resident, initially told officers he was a passenger in the Jeep, but other witness statements and evidence led investigators to determine he was the Jeep’s driver.
Grubb was also on probation for two previous DUI convictions. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, obstructing the police investigation, and violating his probation, according to police.
The crash and ensuing investigation shut down a portion of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard for about 90 minutes, police said.
