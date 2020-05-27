SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — SWAT officers arrested Anthony Gonzalez at his home on multiple felony charges stemming from a domestic violence incident in San Mateo, authorities announced Wednesday.
San Mateo police investigators said they received a call at 2:54 a.m. Tuesday asking them to perform a well check at a home in the 3000 block of Shasta Dr. The caller was concerned that a domestic assault may have occurred.
Officers learned the victim had lost consciousness twice after being punched in the face, put in a headlock and allegedly strangled by Gonzalez after a child custody dispute.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The investigation led officers to Gonzalez’s home in San Leandro where he surrendered after being confronted by SWAT. He was transported to San Mateo County Main Jail and booked.
