CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Residents in Contra Costa Countycan cool off during this week’s hot weather at partially reopened lobbies at county buildings in Antioch, Pleasant Hill, Hercules and Richmond.

With temperatures touching triple digits in parts of Contra Costa County this week, the county Employment and Human Services Department has partially reopened the four lobbies from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for people to cool off, get water and charge electronic devices as needed.

The sites are at 4545 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch; 400 Ellinwood Way, Pleasant Hill; 151 Linus Pauling Drive, Hercules; and 1305 Macdonald Ave., Richmond.

Face coverings will be required in the buildings, and capacity may be limited to ensure social distancing is in effect and comply with county health orders amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to the county.

People should not go to the buildings if they have been exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19. All visitors to the buildings will have to answer screening questions before entering.

The regular programs and services at the four county buildings are not operating during the county’s shelter order prompted by the pandemic. Anyone with questions about CalFresh, CalWORKs, Medi-Cal and other benefit programs can call (925) 957-5647 in English or (9225) 957-5648 in Spanish for assistance.