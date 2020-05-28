NAPA (CBS SF) — A dive team from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office was working to recover the body of someone believed to have drowned at Lake Berryessa on Wednesday evening, a sheriff’s spokesman said Thursday.
Authorities responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the suspected drowning of a male victim reported in the lake in an area east of the 10000 block of Berryessa Knoxville Road, Napa County sheriff’s spokesman Henry Wofford said.
The dive team was out at the area as of midday Thursday in what is now being considered a recovery operation, Wofford said.
No other information about the person or how they drowned was immediately available, he said.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.