RIO NIDO, Sonoma County (CBS SF) — The body of a missing 13-year-old boy was found Thursday submerged in the Russian River in the unincorporated town of Rio Nido, according to the sheriff’s office.
Diego Rivas went missing Wednesday night after he was last seen swimming in the river at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Canyon 1 Road in Rio Nido, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.
Just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the sheriff’s office tweeted the boy’s body had been found in the river.
There were no signs of foul play, according to the sheriff’s office. No other information was immediately available.
