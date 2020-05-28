PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Officials with the Pacifica Police Department announced Thursday evening that the city would be reopening beach parking on Saturday morning after San Mateo County health officials issue a new less restrictive coronavirus shelter order.
Beach parking lots in Pacifica have been closed since March 31 when the San Mateo County Health Officer issued orders requiring that people seek outdoor recreation within a limited distance from their residence, leading to the closure of beach parking lots.
“In anticipation of a new San Mateo County Health Officer Health Order expected to be issued on May 29, 2020 that will loosen prohibitions related to the beach, the City of Pacifica will be reopening beach parking by Saturday morning, May 30, 2020,” the press release read.
There was no specific information about the updated shelter order for San Mateo County Health Department’s website as of Thursday evening.
Police advised people visiting Pacifica beaches and trails to remain mindful of the ongoing coronavirus threat by wearing face coverings when appropriate, practicing six-foot physical distancing and refraining from shared use of recreational equipment.
The announcement said that beach parking in Half Moon Bay and elsewhere along the San Mateo County coastline would likely also reopen, but visitors were advised to check with those agencies for details.
