ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Investigators were hoping nearby commercial security cameras would reveal clues in the fatal late Wednesday night shooting of a man in Rohnert Park.
Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat that officers responded to calls of a disturbance in the area of the Redwood Credit Union at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Arriving officers discovered a man in his late 20s or early 30s, lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Attempts to revive him failed and he was declared dead at the scene.
About 20 officers from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety came to the scene, closing down the westbound lanes of Rohnert Park Expressway.
Director of Public Safety Tim Mattos told the paper the victim had been identified, but that his name was not being released.
The suspect or suspects fled the scene after the shooting and remained at large.
Investigators said they planned to review surveillance footage from the area, which is home to branches of several different banks.
