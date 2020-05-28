



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed outlined on Thursday steps to reopen more of the city’s businesses and allow additional activities in the coming weeks and months, while extending the city’s modified health order indefinitely.

The second phase of San Francisco businesses to reopen have been divided into three groups, 2A, 2B and 2C. Under Phase 2A, businesses such as child care, outdoor botanical gardens and museums, would be allowed beginning June 1. Outdoor curbside retail services have already been allowed since May 18 in the city. Phase 2B and 2C would expand on the types of businesses and activities allowed.

Breed said the additional relaxed rules for Phase 2B would go in effect on June 15 to allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining, retail businesses to offer in-store shopping with modifications, and outdoor activities including summer camps and exercise classes, professional sports games with no spectators. Private household indoor services and religious services would also be allowed starting June 15.

Additional activities and businesses were to resume in July and August in a phased approach. Breed said San Francisco’s reopening plan is aligned with the State of California’s guidelines and based on a San Francisco-specific risk model to control the spread of COVID-19.

Breed said although the timeline to reopen is welcome news, people are still being urged to stay home as much as possible as the city’s shelter-in-place order is still in effect.

“The health order for the stay-at-home is extended indefinitely. So this plan is being implemented but we are still asking people to stay at home if at all possible,” said Breed.

The San Francisco reopening timeline will only allow the reopening of businesses and activities that are permitted under the state guidelines.

Phase 2A – June 1st

Child care

Botanical gardens

Outdoor museums and historical sites

Outdoor curbside retail for services with minimal contact (shoe repair, dog grooming, etc.)

Phase 2B – June 15th

Most indoor retail

Outdoor dining

Summer camps

Private household indoor services

Religious services and ceremonies

Outdoor exercise classes

Professional sports games, tournaments, and other entertainment venues with no spectators

Non-emergency medical appointments

Phase 2C – July 13th

Indoor dining with modifications

Hair salons and barbershops

Real estate open houses (by appointment only)

Phase 3 – Mid-August – to be determined, will be more than one sub-phase

Schools with modifications

Bars

Other personal services (nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo parlors)

Gyms and fitness centers

Playgrounds

Swimming pools

Indoor Museums

Phase 4 – Date to be determined

Concert venues

Live audience sports and performances

Nightclubs

Festivals

All hotels and lodging for leisure and tourism

Mayor Breed noted that the guide and the dates provided were subject to change if conditions required the city to pull back, and the plan for reopening require residents to wear face coverings on most occasions. Other health and safety requirements such as social distancing, handwashing, and cleaning frequently-touched surfaces will remain in effect.

“I just want to be clear, again, that this is just a guide. This is a goal that I have of, course, to get there. The only way we get there is through your cooperation. And as a result of having more people move around and contacting each other in this capacity, it requires that we get a little more strict with the face-covering,” said Breed. “So what we’re asking people to do in our new face-covering requirement is when you are outside and — say, for example — are enjoying the park, if you are within 30 feet of someone else, you are required to wear a face covering,” explained Breed.

Breed asked residents to be conscientious about each other, but also to have some restraint in their interactions with others over masks.

“Think about it in a way where it’s not just about protecting yourself; it’s about protecting other people. So we want more people who are outdoors to wear face coverings in addition to some of the requirements we had before,” Breed said. “And again, I want to go back to a comment I have made time and time again. If you are not the police, please don’t act like the police. Because the last thing we want to see is people confronting other people and creating what could escalate into a violent situation.”

“San Francisco’s early and aggressive actions were key to the success we have had fighting the coronavirus,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health in a prepared statement. “As we move to reopen, continuing to prioritize community health will be essential. Every San Franciscan can and must help if we are going to reach better times ahead. That means, covering your face, keeping social distance and getting tested if you have any symptoms. These actions have saved lives and are going to be more important than ever as we start to move around the city again.”