ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials in Alameda County on Friday confirmed that they would not be easing the current coronavirus shelter order as much of California progressed towards Stage 3 reopening, citing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

County officials cautioned residents that data indicated it would be unsafe to relax the requirements of the most recent health order that was issued on May 18.

“We currently have the highest rate of case increases in the Bay Area alongside a large increase in

hospitalized cases. It is imperative that we proceed with caution. In-person gatherings are prohibited at this time,” said the release issued by the Alameda County Health Department Friday.

Under the existing order, only essential businesses, outdoor businesses and activities and curbside and delivery retail allowed to operate. Outdoor vehicle-based gatherings are also allowed. A full list of allowed businesses is available on the Alameda County Health Department’s website

In the coming weeks, county officials plan to release new guidance and opening timelines for moderate risk activities, including summer camps and child care, outdoor museums, outdoor restaurant dining

and religious services, but that information would not be forthcoming as other local counties in the North Bay and on the Peninsula announced expanded business reopening.

“As we move forward together, please remember this virus is highly contagious and has a two to three-week incubation period,” the latest release read. “We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 indicators with each change in Health Officer Orders to decide on next steps.”