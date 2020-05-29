ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A family’s pet dog has died and their home destroyed in an early Friday morning fire that roared through both floors of the two-story house, authorities said.
According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the blaze produced a large column of smoke and when crews arrived
about 7:15 a.m. at the home in the 2300 block of Shelbourne Way, flames were billowing from both floors of the house.
#Antioch fire crews on scene of a working house fire now under control. No injuries to residents, although one dog perished. Cause under investigation. #ShelbourneIC. pic.twitter.com/mP3QvcIR6A
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 29, 2020
The fire was brought under control a short time later, but the structure sustained extensive damage.
An unknown number of residents who lived at the home were able to get out safely, but a dog died in the blaze. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, a Confire spokeswoman said.
