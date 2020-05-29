



HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) – The 50th Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival will not take place this October, the latest large event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee Board of Directors made the cancellation official Thursday. The committee also announced the cancellation of the upcoming 4th of July parade, which is also organized by the group.

“We’ve been holding out hope the situation would improve but it has become clear there is not a realistic path forward for this year’s festival due to the uncertainty we face as well as the government-issued guidelines prohibiting large public gatherings for the foreseeable future,” committee chairman Cameron Palmer said in a statement. “We deeply regret the absence of the festival; however the safety and well-being of our attendees, participants, volunteers and all involved are paramount.”

One of the Bay Area’s largest fall events, the annual Pumpkin Festival draws massive crowds to the coastal community each October.

Organizers said the annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off will still take place on October 12th.

“Due to the scale and nature of the weigh-off, and the measures we can put in place, we believe we can conduct it in a safe manner for all,” the committee said.

Last year’s winning pumpkin, grown by Leonardo Urena of Napa, set a state record by weighing in at 2,175 pounds.

The rescheduled festival is scheduled to take place on October 16-17, 2021.