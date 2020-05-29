MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies are searching for three people connected to an armed robbery in Millbrae early Thursday morning.

According to a statement from deputies, the victim was walking alone on the 1400 block of El Camino Real around 12:20 a.m. when the three suspects followed him.

Deputies said one of the suspects stepped in front of the victim and opened his jacket, displaying a large knife. The victim tried to run in the opposite direction, but was blocked by the two other suspects, who then robbed him.

The victim ran to a nearby hotel for help, while the suspects ran across El Camino Real and were last seen on Santa Maria Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Deputies described the suspects as three males who were approximately 17-18 years of age. The first suspect is described as having a thin build, wearing a hooded jacket and a black face mask with a skull face graphic. Meanwhile, the second suspect was described as having a heavy build, wearing a white t-shirt and a face mask. The third suspect was only described as wearing a black face mask.

The sheriff’s office said they are trying to find security video that may help identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.