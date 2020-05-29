OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Former Oakland Coliseum public address announcer Roy Steele’s booming voice has remained etched in the memories of A’s fans long after his 2005 retirement.

It’s a memory many recalled on social media when the team revealed Thursday that he had died.

“We mourn the loss of the ‘Voice Of God’, Roy Steele passed away at his home today. As the PA voice of the A’s for nearly four decades, his booming baritone filled the Coliseum from the Mustache Gang to Billy Ball, the Bash Brothers and Moneyball. Beloved by all, he touched the lives of generations of A’s fans. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

His impact was being remembered by the A’s loyal following.

Ryan White posted on Twitter: “I just learned that Roy Steele the best pa announcer in the bay area has died earlier today. Since i have lived in the bay for 22 years now I only heard his voice for twelve years but was great. Will miss you. R.i.p.”

God got his voice back! Thanks for being what will always be MY voice of live baseball! Rest Easy, Roy — Will M (@WillMartin001) May 29, 2020

Ryan Yuzwak posted: “My condolences everytime I gotta watch Oakland A’s Baseball I heard that voice.”

Former owner Charlie Finley hired Steele when the team relocated to the East Bay in the late 1960s and the fans love affair with Steele spanned more than four decades.

Ironically, the A’s were already mourning another legendary figure’s death this week. On Sunday, Chester Farrow, who operated the scoreboard at the Coliseum for over 50 years, passed away at the age of 77.