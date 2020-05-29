



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Although cleanup efforts remain underway at San Francisco’s Pier 45 after a four-alarm fire significantly damaged it last weekend, officials with the Port of San Francisco said Friday they’re making “significant progress.”

The early Saturday morning blaze damaged the underside of the pier, and resulted in three tenants of being displaced, according to fire officials. Port officials said clean up at Sheds B and D, which house fish processors, is set to be finished this weekend.

Next week, cleanup is set to start on Shed A, where the Musee Mecanique and USS Pampanito submarine are located. The blaze completely destroyed a fourth structure on the pier, Shed C, which contained a considerable amount of equipment used by San Francisco fishermen for the upcoming crab season.

According to the Port, by this weekend about 84,000 square feet at the port will be cleaned up, leaving about 15,000 square feet remaining. Pier 45 is an integral part of the city’s fishing community and the blaze has delivered a devastating blow.

The Port is working with Belfor Restoration on the cleanup, and the partnership aims to ensure tenants can safely reuse the pier. The cleanup is being prioritized systemically so that tenants can get back to work.

Although flames threatened the historic Liberty Ship SS Jeremiah O’Brien, fire crews were able to save it from damage.

For now, however, ship has been relocated to Pier 35N.

Additionally, the Red & White Fleet offices have been relocated to temporary offices away from the cleanup area.

