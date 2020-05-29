REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A 40-year-old man was arrested Thursday at his home in Redwood City in an investigation that has so far yielded more than 200,000 child pornography images in his various electronics, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier this month, the sheriff’s office received a tip from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado that David Hackworth was allegedly communicating with a 10-year-old there for sexual gratification purposes.
After an investigation, at about 7 a.m., detectives served a search warrant at Hackworth’s home in the 3500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Along with hundreds of thousands of child pornography images, sheriff’s officials said detectives have discovered that Hackworth has been communicating with multiple children for the purposes of sexual gratification.
The sheriff’s office is working with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on the case and is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Chiu at (650) 363-4057 or dchiu@smcgov.org or Detective Paterson at (650) 363-4881 or kpaterson@smcgov.org.
