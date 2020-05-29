SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man was being held Friday on assault with deadly weapon, kidnapping and other charges after his alleged victim was rescued by a group of friends, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said officers were dispatched to the area of the Del Nido Apartments at 850 Russell Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a man with a gun.

While they were on their way, the officers received additional reports of some type of altercation occurring in the parking lot to the complex involving several subjects.

Upon arrival, officers located a male subject near the south entrance to the apartment complex who was bleeding and claimed to have been assaulted.

A search of the apartment complex came up empty. Officers did locate a vehicle near the north side of the complex with broken windows and blood inside and outside of it.

The injured male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While officers were conducting their investigation at the scene, a female claiming to be a kidnap victim called the police department. She told officers she had been kidnapped and taken to the Del Nido Apartments.

She said her abduction had come at gunpoint and her life was threatened by the suspect. She was able to escape her alleged kidnapper with the assistance of friends of hers who followed the suspect.

Officers learned that during the process of the rescue, at least one of the witnesses was also threatened by the armed suspect. An altercation then took place between the witnesses and the suspect. The witnesses were able to wrestle the gun the suspect was using away from him.

They rescued the victim and then all fled the scene to get away from the suspect. They turned the gun they took from the suspect over to the officers.

Investigators learned that the bleeding subject initially located at the apartment complex was in fact the suspect. Dylan James Davidson, a 28-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was arrested for numerous felony charges, including; kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and terrorist threats.

After Davidson was released from the hospital, he was booked at the Sonoma County Jail. Police did not reveal what Davidson’s relationship may have been to the victim.