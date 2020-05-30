OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Target officials announced Saturday evening they would be temporarily shutting down their San Francisco Bay Area stores as a precaution during the outbreak of violence over the police in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Friday night, a demonstration reeled out of control in downtown Oakland and a Target store had its windows shattered and shelved looted as protesters stormed the building.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country,” the company said in a release. “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily.”

Officials indicated the closings could last for at least 14 days.

“Additionally, team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay,” the release said. “They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.”

More than 100 stores would be shuttered with the vast majority being in Minnesota.

In the Bay Area, Target stores have been a major lifeline for residents for household items, clothing and other non grocery items while other stores were shuttered by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 shelter in place order. It has only been in the last two weeks that some retailers have reopened, but only with curbside pickups and home deliveries.

Major retailers like Macys and Kohls still remain closed.

The Bay Area stores impacted include Alameda, Bayfair, Central San Francisco, Central Berkeley, San Jose College Park, Colma, East Palo Alto, Fashion Island Foster City, Mountain View, North Hayward, Oakland, Pinole, Emeryville, Redwood City, Richmond, Serramonte, San Francisco Folsom St., San Francisco 13th St., South San Francisco, Tanforan, University Ave. Berkeley and West Lake Daly City.