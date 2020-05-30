OAKLAND (CBS SF) — As tensions began to soar on the streets of Oakland Friday night, a gunman opened fired on two Federal Protective Service officers posted at the city’s federal building, killing one of them and sending the other to the hospital with critical injuries.

CNN reported that one officer had died from his wounds and the other hospitalized.

The Oakland police tweeted Friday night that they did not believe the shooting was related to the violence that would later break out on the nearby streets during a demonstration sparked by the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In an email to KPIX 5 early Saturday, Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson could not confirmed the tweet – “Still under investigation, unknown if related.”

At last 18 people were arrested, six Oakland police officers were injured, buildings damaged, a freeway blocked, a Walgreens looted and a fire set at Mercedes Benz Oakland during the hours of violence that erupted following what had been a peaceful demonstration by a crowd estimated to be at least 7,500.

U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security and FBI agents were leading the investigation into the shooting that took place at the large federal complex including the federal courthouse located at 12th and Clay streets.

Video show windows shattered at the main entrance to the facility and large presence of federal law enforcement officials around the building.

Bullet holes were also seen at the guardhouse behind 12th St. and Jefferson St.