SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly driving SUV into a group of protester, injuring two of them, during Friday night’s George Floyd demonstration in downtown San Jose.

Investigators said that at the incident took place around 9:06 p.m. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies had responded to a mutual aid request for an unlawful assembly occurring in downtown San Jose.

WARNING: Disturbing images. We were covering the protest in San Jose when this SUV sped up toward crowd then reversed, hitting at least two people. Video courtesy: Julian Romero pic.twitter.com/0MeoapW0VD — Maria Medina (@MariaKPIX) May 30, 2020

As one of the deputies stood his post in the skirmish line at 6th Street and Santa Clara St., he observed a grey Dodge Durango driving into the intersection at high rate of speed.

Several protesters were forced to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by the SUV. The deputy saw the same vehicle make a U-turn and drive back toward the crowd.

At that point, the deputy saw the SUV reverse at a high rate of speed and run over two adult male victims. The deputy believed the suspect was intentionally attempting to run over the victims.

The SUV turned toward the protesters and deputies and drove directly at them. One deputy fired once from his department issued handgun to stop the imminent threat.

The driver fled from the scene in a deputy-involved shooting.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were later released. No deputies were injured.

A San Jose police officer at the scene was able to record the plate of the SUV. Homicide detectives conducted follow-up investigation and located the SUV and suspect Bianca Orozco at a residence in San Jose. She was not injured and subsequently booked into Santa Clara County Jail for attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Isidro Bagon or Detective Ramon Sanchez of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.