SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Several BART stations have been shut down in response to the ongoing civil disturbances breaking out across the Bay Area Sunday evening.
BART said the station closures were in effect in San Francisco at Civic Center, Powell St. and Montgomery St. stations, as well as at 12th Street Oakland City Center, Bay Fair, Concord, Hayward, Lafayette and Walnut Creek.
Authorities across the Bay Area announced dawn-to-dusk curfews and urged residents to stay at home because of ongoing protests and looting in a number of cities. The nationwide civil unrest was sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hand of police in Minneapolis.
In addition, AC Transit issued an alert to riders that service on most of its bus lines would be suspended through midnight Sunday.
Cities where curfews were announced included San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Clara, and Walnut Creek. In Alameda County, all residents were advised to stay home.
You must log in to post a comment.