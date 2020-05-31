WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Mobile roving bands of looters took to East Bay freeways Sunday, cherry-picking stores and retail areas in several cities for quick strikes to smash windows and grab armfuls of stolen merchandise.

Along Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza, several stores including a Target store were ravaged with shelves emptied, windows smashed and merchandise removed. The brazen crime spree forced Walnut Creek to impose an immediate curfew.

“Due to civil unrest in the Broadway Plaza area, the City of Walnut Creek is establishing a curfew, effective at 6:00pm today & asking all businesses downtown to close immediately,” Officials tweeted. “Please ensure your doors are locked & secured. Please call 9-1-1 only in the event of an emergency.”

Cell phone video showed groups of young adults streaming across the street, rushing toward stories.

At 6:45 p.m., San Leandro police sent out an alert, warning residents to stay from several retail shopping centers including Bayfair Mall, Marina Square, and Walmart where looters had struck.

A short time later, Pleasant Hill police also issued an alert of police activity occurring in and around downtown Pleasant Hill and the Crossroads Shopping Center.

For many retailers, the looting was just the latest dose of misery and loss. Most have been shutdown since mid-March by Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a state-wide shelter-in-place order forced them to shutter their businesses in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Only within the last several weeks have the restrictions ease to allow them to reopen.

Among those was Keyla Calderon, who swept up glass outside Uniform Advantage, a shop that sells medical scrubs, located in a shopping area in Emeryville that was ravaged by brazen looting on Saturday night.

Calderon’s store had just reopened last week after being shuttered for six weeks under California’s stay-at-home order. She said she had just returned home Saturday when she got a call from a security company that the store’s burglar alarm was triggered.

She turned on the news to see live helicopter shots of people breaking into her shop and others at an outdoor mall. They smashed glass doors, stole clothes and computers and destroyed the cash register.

“To hear the alarm ring and see people destroy the store before my eyes, it was heartbreaking,” Calderon said. “We’re all working hard to feed our family. We have nothing to do with these injustices, yet we’re paying the consequences.”