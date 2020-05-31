SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — After a weekend filled with violent demonstrations, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced Sunday he was placing the city on a dusk-to-dawn curfew for at a least week, hoping to restore calm to the city’s streets.

The San Jose police said the curfew would become effective at 8:30 p.m. Sunday and last “for the next 7 days or until further notice.” Additional details about the action were expected to be released at a late afternoon news conference.

Mayors across the nation were taking similar actions.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed placed her city under a curfew Saturday night after a protest of the in-custody police slaying of George Floyd by Minneapolis police triggered a night of looting and arson fires. She has also asked the governor to have the National Guard on call to roll across the Bay Bridge and into city at a moment’s notice

“When it crosses the line, we have a responsibility to protect our city. And we will do what we need to do to do that,” Breed said. “To be clear, this is the last thing I want to do as mayor. I want peace. I want protests, but I don’t want the kind of violence and crime we see playing out across the streets of our city to continue.”

“Stay home,” was the advice of Police Chief William Scott, who said people other than exempt workers such as medical and transportation

personnel would be subject to questioning and possible detention.

Scott said at least 10 people were facing looting charges from Saturday night’s violence and would be facing the full brunt of the law.

“Last night our primary objective was to safe lives — make no one lost their life,” Scott said. “Because as bad as things were here, it could have been a lot worse…Thanks goodness we did not lose a life last night.”

In San Jose, the violence continued on Saturday night but not to the extent of a Friday night demonstration that triggered violent clashes between police and protesters.

What began as a peaceful march through downtown, later spilled back onto city streets after activists had earlier shut down busy US Highway 101 in both directions for an hour, smashing windows of police cars and other vehicles during the angry protest march.

After shutting down the freeway, a growing crowd of protesters ended up gathering about a block from San Jose City Hall at the intersection of Seventh and Santa Clara Streets, where a line of police in riot gear stood across from the main group of demonstrators, with some activists coming closer to the officers waving signs and taking video with cell phones.

Police could be seen firing non-lethal projectiles into the crowd that gradually grew in size, numbering upwards of 1,000 people by some estimates.

At least one demonstrator got in a physical confrontation with officers, scuffling with several policemen before being taken away.



A protester is hit with a baton by San Jose police, Friday, May 29, 2020, in San Jose, Calif., as more demonstrations take place nationally after George Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

In a separate incident, a San Jose police officer was knocked unconscious by a thrown rock before being helped by fellow officers into a police vehicle and taken from the scene. Protesters were also throwing plastic and glass bottles of water.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., police announced that the protest had been declared an unlawful assembly and the crowd was ordered to disperse. The police line began to advance on the protesters down Santa Clara Street towards city hall with officers firing tear gas into the crowd.



A protester confronts San Jose police as they advance on Friday, May 29, 2020, in San Jose, Calif., as people demonstrate nationwide in response to George Floyd dying while in police custody on Memorial Day, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Protesters continued to confront officers, leading to additional scuffles and arrests. Protesters could be hear chanting “Hands up don’t shoot!” as they stood their ground or in some cases took a knee in front of the line of officers in riot gear. At least five or six more protesters were taken into custody as the standoff continued.

At around 6:30 p.m., police began using what appeared to be flash-bang grenades that made a loud booming sound when detonated in addition to tear gas. Shortly after that, protesters moved a vehicle into the middle of Santa Clara Street apparently to use it as a barricade, but police quickly moved on the position to make sure activists weren’t trying to ignite the vehicle.

Police continued to push the group of protesters down Santa Clara Street, now well past San Jose City Hall and further towards downtown. A Dumpster was set ablaze and a parked vehicle badly damaged. Protesters scattered newspaper stands across the street, setting up a makeshift barrier.

By the time the violence ended, dozens of buildings had been damaged, many with Graffiti spray painted on them.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a statement on the protests early Friday evening.

“Anger and peaceful protest will always be appropriate responses to injustice; violence will never be. San Jose is united in outrage over the atrocious crime committed in Minneapolis and in sadness over George Floyd’s horrible death,” the statement read.” SJPD will take a measured approach in facilitating peaceful protest, but there will be no tolerance of violence to our people or damage to our city.”