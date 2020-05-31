SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Thousands of boisterous yet mostly peaceful demonstrators in San Francisco marched along multiple routes Sunday afternoon to protest the police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.
A few hundred people gathered at City Hall around 3 p.m. and the crowd grew as it dispersed into several marches. One group headed toward the Hall of Justice on Bryant Street, another marched along Market Street to the Embarcadero before rejoining the Hall of Justice crowd as both groups met on Bryant Street at Third Street.
By 5:30 p.m. a large contingent was gathering at Union Square where, on Saturday night, luxury retail stores including Saks 5th Aveneu and Cartier suffered major losses and damage by looters, some brandishing crowbars, who smashed windows and scrambled from store to store wreaking devastating losses.
At a Sunday morning news conference Mayor London Breed announce a citywide curfew Sunday night.
