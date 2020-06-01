SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is one of the NFL’s most outspoken players on injustices in both the sports and real world. On Monday, Sherman lauded the league’s outpouring over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd — a 46-year-old black man from Minneapolis — died after a police officer pressed his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck cutting off blood and oxygen to his brain. The tragic event that was recorded on a smartphone caused nationwide protests over the weekend which were attended by prominent professional athletes. Many others choose to show their support via social media including some of the NFL’s white quarterbacks.

Sherman noticed.

“I’m impressed with the white QBs speaking up because those are voices that carry different weight than the black voices for some people,” he told Sports Illustrated. “Which means the people who refuse to listen to a black athlete’s perspective will hear the same thing said from a white athlete, but receive the message much differently. So it’s awesome that more people are speaking out, because in sports, you really have a love and appreciation for your fellow man, regardless of race.”

Eagles’ Carson Wentz, Cowboys’ Andy Dalton, and Bengals rookie Joe Burrow all penned thoughtful posts on their social media channels about Floyd and systemic racism.