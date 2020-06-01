Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) –
A state database shows the deaths happened at the Elmwood Care Center and Chaparral House.
The data on skilled nursing homes is being compiled by the California Department of Public Health. A disclaimer on the website explains the numbers include some patients who died after being transferred home, or to hospitals. Patients who contracted COVID-19 and died of something else are also included.
A range, rather than the actual number of deaths is used, and both Elmwood and Chaparral had ‘less than 11’ deaths. So far, the city has only officially confirmed one COVID-19 death in Berkeley, and close to 100 infections.
Berkeley has six facilities that provide long-term care to seniors.
