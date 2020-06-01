



HAYWARD (CBS SF) — One person was injured and four arrested in an officer-involved shooting during the looting of a Hayward CVS pharmacy early Monday morning, authorities said.

In the incident took place during an outbreak of widespread looting and vandalism across Alameda County that extended to early Monday morning. Dozens of stores and businesses were ransacked, merchandise stolen and windows smashed.

Hayward police said their officers responded around 4 a.m. to a report of looting at the CVS store at Harder Road and Mission Boulevard.

During their investigation at the pharmacy, “officers discharged their service weapon” and a male suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Authorities said he has since been released from medical care and was in custody. Three others were also in custody in connection with the looting. No officers were injured.

The shooting was being investigated by the Police Department and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Purnell at (510) 293-7176.

Authorities were not releasing any identifying information of the officers. The case remains an ongoing investigation as witnesses and officer testimony was being gathered and analyzed.