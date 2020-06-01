SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As San Francisco police began imposing the city’s dusk-to-dawn curfew Sunday night, a loud explosion echoed through Market Street, prompting the arrest of a group of protesters, authorities said.

It took place at Market and 2nd Streets, as police were following the group.

Police Cmdr. Teresa Ewins said a group of people were arrested walking along Market and 2nd Streets after 8 p.m.; at least five of them were throwing what she described as Molotov cocktails.

Other explosive devices were also found in the possession of some of the protesters and at least one handgun was seized, police said.

“There was a huge explosion and fire came out of a tub because of something they threw in there,” Ewins said. “It’s pretty shocking people would do that…all the way down (the street) there were about four more explosions.”

Ewins said the incident was still under investigation, but that they made a stunning discovery when they looked inside one of the protester’s backpack.

“We’re still investigating it,” she said. “We’re not really sure, but we have a backpack with items in it, possibly fireworks, and also M80s or Molotov cocktails.”

Arson fires were a problem in the city throughout the violence-filled weekend. On Sunday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed told reporters that the San Francisco fire department was “inundated” with 911 calls during reporting fire Saturday night.

“They (the fire department) were inundated with calls about fires that were deliberately set,” she said. “With Molotov cocktails that were thrown and ignited fires. They were inundated.”

Fortunately, none of the dozens of calls the SFFD responded to developed into a major fire.

“The San Francisco Fire Department responded to scores of incidents in the downtown area between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, often for small fires that were quickly contained,” said Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson.

In all at least 80 demonstrators were arrested on Sunday, many for violating the city’s first night of a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

“At this time, SFPD has made approximately 80 arrests in the Market Street, SOMA and Union Square areas for violations of the curfew order or looting,” said police chief William Scott in a statement. “Some of these arrests resulted in the seizure of a firearm and explosives.”

Just after 8 p.m. at City Hall, police officers told a crowd of several hundred demonstrators that they were in violation of the curfew. They told the crowd they were in an unlawful assembly and were subject to arrest.

Some water bottles flew through the air at police, but otherwise there were no major confrontations. By 8:30, that crowd scattered, but not before police began making arrests.

Police say most of the demonstrators will probably escape jail. They will likely be given citations for violating the curfew and then released.

“Demonstrations in San Francisco were overwhelmingly orderly and peaceful today, and SFPD officers were proud to help facilitate these in a way that protected the First Amendment rights and safety of all who took part,” Scott said.