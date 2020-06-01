BREAKING:President Trump Threatens To Deploy Military To Stop Unrest Across Nation - Live CBSN Coverage
PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Authorities in the North Bay and on the Peninsula were busy early Monday evening as protesters blocked lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa and Palo Alto.

Santa Rosa police tweeted about the protesters blocking northbound lanes of US Highway 101 shortly after 5:15 p.m.

Drivers were advised to avoid Highway 101 until further notice.

In Palo Alto, CHP shut down the University Avenue freeway entrances and exits after protesters marched onto US Highway 101, briefly blocking lanes in both directions.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account tweeted about the freeway being blocked at 4:45 p.m.

About a half an hour later, the account posted that the protesters had left the freeway and traffic was moving again.

The peace protest was in contrast to the closure of Highway 101 in San Jose on Friday, when some protesters  smashed windows of vehicles that were stuck in the traffic gridlock the marchers created that afternoon.

