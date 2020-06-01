PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Authorities in the North Bay and on the Peninsula were busy early Monday evening as protesters blocked lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa and Palo Alto.

Santa Rosa police tweeted about the protesters blocking northbound lanes of US Highway 101 shortly after 5:15 p.m.

A group of protesters has just got on Northbound Highway 101, blocking traffic. Please avoid Highway 101. Updates to follow. — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) June 2, 2020

Drivers were advised to avoid Highway 101 until further notice.

In Palo Alto, CHP shut down the University Avenue freeway entrances and exits after protesters marched onto US Highway 101, briefly blocking lanes in both directions.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account tweeted about the freeway being blocked at 4:45 p.m.

#EastPaloAlto #CHP shutting down the #UniversityAve on and off ramps from both directions of #Hwy101. Protesters on the freeway, but peaceful.#KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) June 1, 2020

About a half an hour later, the account posted that the protesters had left the freeway and traffic was moving again.

The peace protest was in contrast to the closure of Highway 101 in San Jose on Friday, when some protesters smashed windows of vehicles that were stuck in the traffic gridlock the marchers created that afternoon.