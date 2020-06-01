BREAKING:President Trump Threatens To Deploy Military To Stop Unrest Across Nation - Live CBSN Coverage
WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Authorities in the North Bay, Peninsula and East Bay were busy early Monday evening as protesters blocked lanes of several highways.

Late Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said Interstate Highway 680 in Walnut Creek was blocked in both directions just before 6 p.m.

Protesters entered I-680 at the North Main Street exit and spread out across all lanes of the freeway. Police and CHP officers were seen confronting the demonstrators and after about 45 minutes the freeway was reopened.

Earlier, Santa Rosa police tweeted about the protesters blocking northbound lanes of US Highway 101 shortly after 5:15 p.m. Drivers were advised to avoid Highway 101 until further notice.

In East Palo Alto, CHP shut down the University Avenue freeway entrances and exits after protesters marched onto US Highway 101, briefly blocking lanes in both directions.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account tweeted about the freeway being blocked at 4:45 p.m.

About a half an hour later, the account posted that the protesters had left the freeway and traffic was moving again.

The peace protest was in contrast to the closure of Highway 101 in San Jose on Friday, when some protesters smashed windows of vehicles that were stuck in the traffic gridlock the marchers created that afternoon.

