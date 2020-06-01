RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A Richmond police officer suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car when police responded to Hilltop Mall Monday evening following reports of vandalism and looting.

Richmond Police Lt. Matt Stonebreaker said multiple units responded to Hilltop Mall shortly after 9 p.m. following reports of looting.

Stonebreaker said there were burglaries at a number of stores at the mall. Police appeared to be focused on the Walmart store at the mall.

Contrary to some reports, Stonebreaker said that no officers were shot Monday evening, though there were minor injuries.

RPD officers are currently controlling the scene at Hilltop Mall after vandals and looters breached the property. Misinformation was disseminated by an unknown source regarding a shooting and an officer down. That information is false. We aim to report accurate information. — Richmond Police, CA (@RPDCAOnline) June 2, 2020

Police said that a responding officer did suffer minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle during the response at the mall.

Video from Chopper 5 at one point showed cars rushing to leave the shopping center parking lot as well as people running from stores.

Police did not offer any specifics, but said there were multiple arrests at the mall Monday.