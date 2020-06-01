



SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — San Leandro and Union City were the latest Bay Area cities to announce details on curfews Monday due to civil unrest and looting over the killing of a black man by Minneapolis police last week.

The curfew will remain in effect for a week after being put in place late Sunday during looting across the city.

As of Sunday night, curfews were in effect for the cities of Danville, Pleasant Hill, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Clara and Walnut Creek.

Residents in San Leandro are asked to stay inside each evening from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following day until at least June 8 unless the order is rescinded sooner.

Exceptions to the curfew are first responders, health care providers, people seeing urgent medical care, people going to and from work, people who are unsheltered, and members of the media, police said.

On Monday, Union City officials announced they would be implementing a curfew starting Monday, June 1. Authorities cited multiple instances of vandalism and looting, including one where a Union City Public Works employee was injured after being hit in the head by a thrown bottle.

More details regarding the Union City curfew will be provided to the community later in the day.

Currently, Oakland has not instituted a curfew.

Below is a list of the current curfews in place around the Bay Area:

Danville: 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., until further notice

Pleasant Hill: 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., until further notice

San Francisco: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., until further notice

San Jose: 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., until further notice

San Leandro: 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. until June 8

Santa Clara: 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., until further notice

Union City: hours not yet specified

Walnut Creek: 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., until June 8

San Leandro police said several dozen businesses in their city were impacted by looting Sunday night.

Police encourage businesses to take inventory of losses prior to calling the Police Department or filing a report online. People can call the San Leandro police dispatch line at (510) 577-2730, ext. 1, and should only call 911 if there is an emergency.

The San Leandro Police Department has an online reporting website for businesses to use.