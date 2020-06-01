OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Police dispersed a large group of protesters in the streets of downtown Oakland Monday night, using tear gas on people who were demonstrating past the time of a curfew in effect for Oakland and all of Alameda County.

This reporter was handcuffed and briefly detained by police officers at the scene. I was the only journalist I saw handcuffed during tonight’s protest.

Earlier, Oakland police had set up barriers and a line of officers on Broadway at 8th St. as demonstrators marched and chanted, as part of nationwide protests against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police.

At one point, protesters began to throw objects across the lines and that’s when police put on gas masks and deployed the tear gas.

I was the only journalist I saw handcuffed during tonight’s protest. I have a story to file for the 11pm newscast and will get my thoughts together about this incidents after my work for the day is done.@spj_tweets @pressfreedom https://t.co/jfyGkbyKLO — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) June 2, 2020

The majority of the protestors at Broadway and 8th scattered when the tear gas was fired. The remaining people continued to shout at Oakland police across the barrier. More tear gas was set off as police ordered the crowds to disperse.

Thousands of protestors had peacefully made their way along Broadway toward police headquarters. Initially, there was minimal visible police presence. Marchers included a number of families with children in tow, walking past a backdrop of graffiti and boarded-up windows from a few nights ago.

One child held up a sign reading “You stand up for people” taped to a plastic toy sword as he looked upon a burned-out trash can – a reminder of the violence from a few nights ago.

The protestors stopped near Oakland City Hall, with a number of speakers calling out for equality and justice. Before the tear gas was deployted, the smell of spray paint was thick in the air from murals painted on all the plywood protecting local businesses from looters.

Artists had painted them earlier Monday afternoon along the planned protest route on Broadway near 10th St.