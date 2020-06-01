WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Trump said Monday he would deploy the military against protesters if local officials cannot stop violence that has erupted in some areas.
President Trump says he wants mayors and governors to establish "an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled," and if they don't, "I will deploy the United States military, and quickly solve the problem for them" https://t.co/0LMqrK7lfM pic.twitter.com/TpXLeNf5ki
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 1, 2020
“I will fight to protect you — I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters,” Mr. Trump said.
While only states can activate the National Guard, Mr. Trump said he will deploy “thousands and thousands” of heavily armed soldiers to Washington D.C. About 200 troops were moved out of Fort Bragg to deploy to the Washington-area to be ready on short notice if needed, CBS News’ David Martin reported.
