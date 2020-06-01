BREAKING:President Trump Threatens To Deploy Military To Stop Unrest Across Nation - Live CBSN Coverage
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:George Floyd Protests, Looting, Military, President Trump, Riots, Washington


WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Trump said Monday he would deploy the military against protesters if local officials cannot stop violence that has erupted in some areas.

“I will fight to protect you — I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters,” Mr. Trump said.

While only states can activate the National Guard, Mr. Trump said he will deploy “thousands and thousands” of heavily armed soldiers to Washington D.C. About 200 troops were moved out of Fort Bragg to deploy to the Washington-area to be ready on short notice if needed, CBS News’ David Martin reported.

>>Read more at CBSNews.com

Comments