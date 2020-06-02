



MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – Contra Costa County is expanding the number of businesses and services allowed to reopen in its latest COVID-19 health order which covers shopping, childcare, social gatherings, even protests.

As of June 3, outdoor retail shopping, businesses, and outdoor museums will be allowed to reopen. The order also allows services that require ‘close customer contact’ such as car washes, house cleaning and pet grooming.

Childcare and kids camps of all kinds will be able to operate with limitations. Previously, only those serving children of essential workers were allowed to open.

Libraries will be allowed to offer curbside pickup.

Small gatherings, as well as protests of 100 people or less are also permitted under the order.

Contra Costa County has already relaxed restrictions on curbside retail, construction, real estate and outdoor recreational activities.

As of June 15, religious services may resume with some restrictions.

“This latest step toward reopening our county is a reflection of our successful collective effort as a community to limit the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county’s health officer in a statement. “I know there’s a lot of frustration out there, but it’s important to keep in mind that interventions like social distancing have saved lives.”

As of June 2, 37 people in Contra Costa County have died of COVID-19.

For more information, go to cchealth.org/coronavirus.

This latest COVID-29 health order comes during a county-wide emergency order imposing a curfew due to unrest during protests against the death of George Floyd. Other Bay Area counties have issued curfews, including Solano, San Mateo and Alameda.