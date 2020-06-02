OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Friends and family members of Federal Protective Services Officer and Pinole resident Dave Underwood, slain Friday during protests and looting in Oakland, opened up with reporters about the loss of their loved one on Tuesday.

Underwood was shot and killed while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland Friday night when a van pulled up and someone fired gunshots at the guards in front of the building.

Underwood was killed and a second guard was critically injured but was expected to survive.

“We were devastated. The community at large. We lost a hero,” said friend Rodney Brown.

The Department of Homleand Security called the killing of 53-year-old Pat Underwood an act of domestic terrorism.

On Tuesday, Oakland Acting Police Chief Susan Manheimer said the attack on Brown and another federal security guard was a targeted attack.

“We have reason to believe that these individuals were targeting uniformed officers and we know that they were out and about in the area of where our officers and others were stationed.”

Pastor Dave Vázquez was a childhood friend. “One thing I want to stress about Pat, He didn’t care if you were white or black or rich or poor. If you were his friend he treated you the same that’s what I loved about him the most.”

The FBI says a white van pulled up to the building near a guard shelter and one of its passengers started firing.

“So before you pull that trigger, before you do something that you’ll regret,” said Vázquez. “Think about Pat’s face, think about the devastation we are all going through before you do that.”

While Oakland police and the FBI jointly work together to search for the attackers, Underwood’s family and friends say they want everyone to know more about the man with a genuine smile and huge heart .

“His smile. He was charismatic,” said friend Antwon Colird. “He was that dude when he walked in the room his spirit lifted the room.”

Pat leaves behind a fiancé, family members and a community who are now planning a charity softball game in his honor when the time is right. Underwood supported a community group called Soulful Softball Sunday.