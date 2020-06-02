



OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A crowd estimated to number about 15,000 people in Oakland marched in solidarity Monday to protest police brutality; among them, Oakland resident Kaela Sanborn-Hum.

“It was really incredible to see so many people show up, even during a time when there is a shelter-in-place,” she said. “But, the risk is much greater to not respond to what happened to George Floyd.”

When asked about whether these protests are being overshadowed by vandalism and looting, the 26-year-old was quick to speak her mind on homelessness and income disparity.

“Breaking the windows of a Target is nothing, [in comparison] to hundreds of thousands of people without a home every night in the streets. That, to me, is real looting.”

Sanborn-Hum marched alongside friend Luke Thibault, who spent time tweeting about the experience, bringing his camera to document the protest. He mentioned that event organizers began the night with a promise to put a stop to the rioting.

“They said they would single out anyone who participates in destroying property and send them home.”

Thibault described the march, which started at Oakland Tech and ended before curfew at Frank Ogawa Plaza, as having “a really positive vibe, lots of community and family.”

The protest would eventually end with police setting off tear gas and using rubber bullets to disperse a crowd that remained past the 8 p.m. curfew.