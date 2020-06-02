SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Just as more restrictions under the coronavirus shelter-in-place were being lifted in San Francisco, the new curfew is posing new challenges for businesses and residents

Italian eatery A16 in the Marina is closing an hour earlier than usual in light of the city’s 8 p.m. curfew on Tuesday. The San Francisco restaurant had been getting by with take out and delivery services.

“The pandemic makes everything very hard, but the loss of hours means loss of revenue and that makes the situation very precarious,” said the restaurant’s wine manager George Cole. “It’s hard for us to pay our bills right now, and it’s suddenly very much harder.”

Cole says he usual walks at least an hour home to SoMa after his shift.

“I do worry a little bit. I recognize that I’m quite privileged and less likely to be harassed by police on my way home after 8 ‘o clock, but it’s still a concern,” he added.

Across the street, Causwells — an American bistro — also closed earlier on Tuesday. Owner Adam Rosenblum says they have been personally driving workers home.

“Even though essential workers do have that ability to get home from work, and be out and about a little bit later, we wanted to make sure that they were safe,” said Rosenblum.

Uber and Lyft have suspended service during curfew hours.

Delivery app DoorDash said it will be closed at 8 pm in compliance with local rules.

Several drug stores including Walgreens are also shuttered. Some were looted during the chaos following the protests over George Floyd’s killing.

The temporary closures make it difficult for people who need prescriptions filled like Loni Coelho.

“I was going to my regular Walgreens on Polk and California and that was closed down, so I thought I’d walk to this Walgreens on Polk further down and this one’s closed down as well,” said Coelho. “And you just told me that the one they’re suggesting we go to is also boarded up.”

The San Francisco curfew from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. remains in effect until further notice, though San Francisco Supervisors still have yet to approve the curfew.