BAY AREA (CBS SF) — With parts of the Bay Area cooking under more high temperatures this week, officials in Santa Clara County and Contra Costa County have set up cooling centers for those in need to use.
Three Santa Clara County Library District locations are available as cooling centers on Wednesday, June 3, from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Saratoga Library – 13650 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, 95070
- Gilroy Library – 350 W. 6th St., Gilroy, CA 95020
- Morgan Hill Library – 660 W. Main St., Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Additionally, five San Jose cooling centers are open June 2-3, from 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Mayfair Community Center – 2039 Kammerer Ave., San José, CA 95116
- Camden Community Center – 3369 Union Ave., San José, CA 95124
- Seven Trees Community Center – 3590 Cas Dr. San José, CA 95111
- Roosevelt Community Center – 901 E. Santa Clara St. San José, CA 95116
- Cypress Community Center – 403 Cypress Ave., San José, CA 95117
Contra Costa County has opened the following cooling centers:
- 4545 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 400 Ellinwood Way, Pleasant Hill; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 151 Linus Pauling Drive, Hercules; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 1305 Macdonald Ave., Richmond; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 2727 Parkside Circle, Concord; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The following County Public Health Department social distancing guidelines will be enforced for cooling centers:
- Do not enter if you have COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, diarrhea, headache, muscle aches, shortness of breath, unexplained loss of taste or smell.
- Face covering is required (exception of children 6 years and under or if medically unadvisable)
- Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others at all times
