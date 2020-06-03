VALLEJO (CBS SF) — National Guard troops patrolled the streets of Vallejo early Wednesday, joining the effort to end nights of violence and looting in the wake of George Floyd’s in-custody death in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, a third straight night of lawlessness raged throughout the city. Police said officers responded to dozens of call reporting looting and burglaries.

Officers were also involved in as many as 15 police pursuits of suspects trying to evade capture.

Early Tuesday night, the state deployed a force of some 50 National Guardsmen to join Vallejo police, Solano County sheriff deputies and officers from neighboring cities on the streets in an effort to bring an end to the outbreak of violence.

Police Chief Shawny Williams called the outbreak “a coordinated attack” at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Even with a local and county curfew in place, violence erupted in Vallejo late Monday and early Tuesday as stores were looted, an arson fire damaged City Hall and there was an officer-involved shooting outside a Walgreens.

Vallejo officials had locked down the city with a dusk-to-dawn curfew earlier in day “based on recent information regarding planned looting.” The curfew began at 8 p.m. and limited travel around the city to just essential personnel.

On Monday night, city officials posted on social media — “VPD is actively receiving reports of riot-related criminal activity and is working to respond to the incidents.”

Vallejo police investigating a looting report at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday were led to the parking lot of a Walgreens in the 1000 Block of Redwood St.

Officers opened fire on a suspect there, but no other details were released. Video of the scene shows damage to the Walgreens drive-thru window and a heavily damaged silver truck in the parking lot.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Vallejo police officers apparently shot one suspect while a second suspect rammed a police car and fled. The suspect sped at 100 mph into Rodeo, where the car was abandoned in Highway 4 and the suspect captured as he tried to flee on foot.

No police officers were injured in the incident. The condition of the suspect in the officer-involved shooting was not immediately released.

Vallejo City Hall was also damaged by an arson fire set in first floor office and will be closed until Thursday. The fire at City Hall occurred in a human resources office after a suspect or suspects broke in, City Manager Greg Nyhoff said.

The building’s water sprinklers helped extinguish it, but Nyhoff said there is “significant damage” on the first floor that will require extensive cleanup in the next couple days.

Looting, vandalism and other crimes like armed carjacking went on for hours across Vallejo on Monday night, Williams said.

Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan said the city has respected the peaceful demonstrations that have taken place following Floyd’s death, but “sadly much of this has been overshadowed by lawless individuals.”

Sampayan asked for residents to follow Vallejo’s curfew, which like many other cities around the Bay Area will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

These are very challenging times for our city, our region, our nation,” he said.

Nyhoff said the city may implement road closures and additional measures if more looting and vandalism is occurring this week in Vallejo.